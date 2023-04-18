NCIS season 20 episode 19 promo: Jessica Knight’s big rescue!

Last night CBS actually did something a little unorthodox when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 19 — they released a promo early!

We will be the first to admit that we, personally, were not expecting to see all that much when it comes to “In the Spotlight” until next week, given that this is an episode not airing until May 1. With that, we’re happy to see something when we did!

So what are we going to see over the course of this hour? The promo that we saw didn’t necessarily amplify one big part of the story, which is Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) becoming a viral superstar after taking part in a daring rescue. However, you do get a sense in the promo of the rescue itself, which seems totally impromptu and separate from anything with the job.

Of course, we’ve also seen enough NCIS over the years to know that there is often so much more than meets the eye with some of these sequences, and there is a good chance that this is going to be the case here, as well. A major case is going to spawn out of something within this episode, and that will lead to Parker, Torres, and a number of other team members being involved.

As for how long Knight’s instant fame is going to last…

Here is a reminder that fame can sometimes be rather fleeting. We’d be surprised if this is something that lasts for some extended period of time, mostly because there will inevitably be some other viral rescue that happens and all attention is going to eventually shift over to that. We’ve seen this game so may times over the years that it feels easy enough to chart it out.

Still, we’re glad to see that Law is getting a story like this, something that should look and feel rather different from what we’ve seen from her in the past.

Related – Check out some more news on NCIS, including other details all about the return of Senator Miller

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into NCIS season 20 episode 19 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







