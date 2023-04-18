Succession season 4: Jeremy Strong reacts to Logan’s death

Succession season 4 is now in the midst of a fascinating, heartbreaking stretch. Logan Roy was hardly father of the year. However, he was still a father, and it is hard for anyone to immediately get past losing someone like that in their lives.

Of course, we tend to imagine that some of these scenes were even harder for one Jeremy Strong to play. Regardless of what you may feel about his acting methods, he dives into character in a way few others do. That means that, effectively, he lived out Kendall Roy’s suffering in a pretty profound way — and also, he’s now living out his character’s new-found aggression as the future of Waystar Royco hangs in the balance.

Strong spoke a little bit about Logan’s death in a new interview with Variety, noting that the events “went through my heart, not in my mind … What I mean is it didn’t go through my mind as much as I found it a heartbreaking thing to read and to experience when we were making it.”

Obviously, nothing is going to get any easier for Kendall or any other characters as the show presses on — you will see this balance between painful grief and a focus on the future. Meanwhile, this character in particular is betraying his own brother Roman in having Hugo start to subtly leak information that would put his late father in a negative light. He views this as the right way to properly seize control of the company moving forward, and to be that “killer” that his father always said he was not capable of being.

We do tend to imagine that there are going to be some more powerful moments ahead for Strong, especially since we’re not all that confident Kendall gets a happy ending. It’s hard to even fathom what that would look like for a guy like him.

