The Rookie season 5 episode 20: Why Bradford’s ex-wife returns

In just a matter of hours on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 5 episode 20 on the air. So what can you expect to see?

Well, if you have seen a few of the promos that have been put out there over time for “STR,” then you are probably aware that the return of Bradford’s ex-wife Isabel is going to be a big part of the story. However, there is still another mystery that comes along with that — what exactly does she want? We know that she’s battled her fair share of demons but for this particular story, this is more about her trying to help someone else than necessarily anything directly associated with her.

To get a few more details right now all about what the future holds, be sure to check out the full season 5 episode 20 synopsis below:

Officer Tim Bradford’s ex-wife returns and asks the team to help her save someone from her undercover past. Isabel’s return also creates additional pressure in Lucy and Tim’s relationship as they assist in the search.

Of course, we hope that this is something that Lucy and Tim can get past — we don’t think that Isabel of all people should be the cause for some long-term tension here.

In the end, the most important thing to remember is that Bradford and Chen are going to have their bumps in the road, mostly because this is the way of things when it comes to relationships. What will matter the most in the end is how they conquer these roadblocks and get to the other side.

The hardest thing to accept, at least at the moment, is the idea that there are only three more episodes left in the season. Why do things have to be ending so soon?

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Rookie season 5 episode 20 on ABC tonight?

