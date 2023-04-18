Halo season 2 premiere date: Are we inching closer to news?

What is going on at the moment when it comes to Halo season 2 over at Paramount+? If you want more news on it, you are far from alone.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that the video-game adaptation is getting set to launch in the immediate future. At this point in 2022, we were already halfway through the first season airing. However, as of right now TVLine confirms that the show is still in production. We’re not at the point where it is wrapped up yet, but we’re clearly getting a little bit closer to it given that it started filming all the way back in September.

The aforementioned report does not indicate when the series would actually be coming back on the streaming service, but it does feel like fall is a fairly safe bet. Because of the long post-production process that is required for a show with this many special effects, it is inevitable that you would be forced to wait for a good while even after the cast and crew are done.

As for what we’re most hoping to see when it comes to the story, we don’t really think that we have to make things altogether complicated here — we just want the writers to gravitate as much to the source material as they can. We’re not one of those people that thinks we need a line-for-line recreation of all end-game dialogue, but it is rather nice when we’re able to see a similar tone and style between both properties. Season 1 deviated a little too much from the Halo lore for our liking, and that is one thing we’re hoping to see changed-up a little bit as we get into the next chapter of the show.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news regarding Halo, including more on filming and also the future

What do you most want to see on Halo season 2 when the show does premiere?

Do you think it will be more similar to the source material? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







