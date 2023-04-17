Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: ‘Sunflowers’ is longest episode yet

Leading into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6, we’ve had questions about the run time for a good while. After all, Apple TV+ made the unusual move of keeping it under wraps for a little while — but now, things have changed.

Not only that, but the comedy is now one of the rare shows in the genre to have an episode going over an hour.

Per the streaming service’s app, this episode (titled “Sunflowers,” a.k.a. the state flower of Kansas) is going to run for an hour and three minutes. You are surprised about this, you are more or less in the same boat as many people out there. We anticipated that this could be a longer story, given that Richmond is heading off to Amsterdam for a friendly, but this? Totally unexpected. We’re basically getting a mini-movie right in the middle of the season.

Also, it is not all the more clear as to why this season took so long to shoot.

Is the longer run time a good thing?

We do think there is something to be said for brevity, given that it does leave you wanting more. However, so long as the story still feels tight and every storyline lands in some way, we don’t really think that it is so much of a problem. The good thing about Ted Lasso in particular is that it has such a large cast, which means there are plenty of possible stories to sustain the length here.

Now, we’ll just have to see if moving forward, episodes of this length become the norm. It is possible that the show moves in a slightly different direction here and shortens them!

Are you surprised that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 is the longest story yet?

What do you most want to see throughout? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we do not want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

