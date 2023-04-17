Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 19 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 19 return date? Let’s just say that there is a ton of interesting stuff to dive into within this piece.

So where do we start? We suppose that the most natural place is just in sharing some of the bad news that unfortunately, there is nothing more coming to the network on April 24. Technically, we should be thankful that we even got something more tonight given that both NCIS shows are off the air.The plan, at least for now, is to bring Bob Hearts Abishola back on Monday, May 1, where it can then air new episodes weekly through the finale. The first episode back is going to feature Bob trying to find space from his mother, but also a lot of drama for a few other characters, as well.

To learn a little bit more all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Keep that Under Your Gele” – When Bob asks for space from his ever-present mother, Dottie doesn’t take it well. Also, Kofo attempts to enjoy the luxuries of living alone but his new landlord, Tunde, overstays his welcome, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 1 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we’re thrilled to be able to get into the home stretch of the season with the advance knowledge that there is a season 4 coming. That helps infinitely with what would be a rather difficult next few weeks otherwise. The writers have more than likely planned out the end of a story that ties up some loose ends, but also leaves the door open for some other stuff down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

