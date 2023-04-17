The Neighborhood season 5 episode 19 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious in getting a season 5 episode 19 return date for The Neighborhood? It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things to be excited about in regards to the future.

Unfortunately, though, we do have to start off this piece with a bit of bad news — namely, that there is no new episode airing next week. In some ways, it’s a miracle that we even got one this time around! Just remember that the network is not airing its NCIS shows tonight, which means that the comedies are airing somewhat on an island.

The plan is, at least as of this writing, for The Neighborhood to come back on the air on Monday, May 1 with an installment titled “Welcome to the New Do.” Is there is no official out there for this one as of yet, but you can probably make at least a few assumptions based on the name itself. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into what happens the rest of the season. There won’t be any other breaks after this one, with the finale set for May 22.

If we were to say anything about the long-term future as of this writing, it is that there is nothing to be concerned about. The Neighborhood has already been renewed for a season 6 and based on what we believe at the moment, this is probably one of those shows that is going to be around for however long that some of the people involved want for it to. There is just so much incentive to try to keep this going for at least the immediate future.

Through episode 19, we’re expecting the same sort of combination as what we have seen so far — in other words, a lot of laughs, but also a few storylines that viewers can relate to after the fact.

