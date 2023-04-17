Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Was Santina evicted?

The first thing we should say in regards to Big Brother Canada 11 today is certainly unexpected — the fact that we had a Digital Daily drop this morning. With the Fatal Feast we certainly anticipated that we were going to be stuck waiting until after Tuesday to get something more from within the game.

Yet, we were surprised — and not necessarily in a good way. After all, Santina found herself evicted from the game. It looks as though the Fatal Feast was some sort of Chain of Safety, and the only real power Kuzie had here was the ability to be safe and to kick things off. Santina was was not chosen and now, she is gone.

Of course, we understand the idea of a Chain of Safety as a way to build drama in the house. Unfortunately, it also completely dooms underdogs or people who are out of numbers in the game. We don’t love it at this point, even though was recognize that Santina was a fairly-bad player who probably would have been gone soon anyway.

The big casualty with losing Santina now is that she brought SO much drama to the house over the course of the season. We’ll miss that.

Who is in power now?

Claudia won the next Head of Household, and she chose to nominate originally Ty and Hope for eviction. Ty won the Veto, because he is apparently the player this season who is impervious to going out no matter how hard you try. It sounds like Kuzie will probably be the replacement nominee.

So who is the target right now? Signs point more to Hope, but in the end, we can see it going either way. Kuzie has shown herself to be a competition threat and also a really good social and strategic player. Multiple people have said upon leaving the house that she is running the show.

Are you shocked about the Chain of Safety results within Big Brother Canada 11?

