The Blacklist season 10 episode 9: What is Reddington’s plan?

What is there to look forward to on The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 on NBC next week? Let’s just say there is a big reason for excitement.

After all, so much of it is geared towards one simple subject: Reddington’s big plan. What in the world is it?

If there is one big thing to remember at the moment, it is this: We are gearing up for a story that should have a wide array of different twists and turns to it. We know that Reddington has been building something in secret for some time, and it could be tied to whatever he is working for with Wujing. He seems to be confident that this will be taken care of over the course of 72 hours.

So how can he figure this out? He’ll need to find a way to completely outflank not just this guy, but all of his associates. He’ll also have to do something to distance himself from the FBI entirely. What other option is there? Well, we suppose that he could just make sure all of the bad guys are either dead or arrested, but it’s going to be hard to stop some things that are already in motion.

At the end of the day, the best-case scenario for Reddington may just be that he finds a way to ensure that he can out-influence everyone else — and there are some breadcrumbs being dropped that he’s on that already. Rogelio was a part of it, and so is just about everyone else that he is meeting on some sort of face-to-face level. This is a man about direct communication at this point — it probably makes it easier so that he is not misinterpreted or hacked.

