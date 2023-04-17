Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Elijah Wood on surprises ahead

We know that in watching a show like Yellowjackets, there is a tendency to be surprised as a viewer by some of the twists and turns. Apparently, it is just as easy to be surprised if you are a part of the cast!

It goes without saying that there are some great additions to this show so far, but one of the more intriguing is Elijah Wood as Walter, the “citizen detective.” Who manages to be at the center of quite an interesting storyline with Misty. We know that he has enough money that he doesn’t need to work, and that he seemingly doesn’t care that Misty was a Yellowjacket.

Is there more than meets the eye with this dude? It’s felt that way for a while, and all Wood can say here is that even he is surprised by where certain events go. In speaking on this as a part of a new feature with The Ringer, here is some of what he had to say:

“They only told me so much, and it felt like they told me a lot … but there was still so much that I didn’t know. And so going along that journey as both a cast member and then also someone who was curious about where the story is going to go, it was really endlessly exciting and fun and surprising.”

Just in hearing that alone, we are SO curious to see where it goes! We’ve heard an array of theories about Walter suggesting that he’s a relative of Adam’s, or that he was actually out somewhere in the wilderness himself. We certainly think he wants something more from Misty than he’s letting on, largely because they have to justify the journey beyond just giving Wood some generous screen time.

