Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After the Javi reveal…

At this particular moment in time, it is pretty clear that things are going to get so much worse for Natalie on Yellowjackets. We don’t think that any good is going to come from her being in that compound in the present. Meanwhile, in the past we’re going to be seeing her struggle on multiple fronts. She is hungry, cold, and there’s also the fact that Javi is still alive.

Of course, it’s easy for the character to be happy that he’s out there; however, it is inevitable that this could cause some problems for her and Travis. Just remember for a moment that she lied and try to stage evidence that Javi was gone — it wasn’t for nefarious purposes, but she still did that.

So how is the Javi reveal going to weigh on her? Speaking to Vulture in a new interview, here is what Sophie Thatcher (who plays the young version of Natalie) had to say on the subject:

There’s relief because she truly loves Travis and wants him to be okay and have that weight off his back. But there’s so much guilt, too. Natalie carries a lot of it, and it darkens her. There’s always been a heaviness in her, but this season the heaviness keeps layering, and toward the end, it becomes too much and there’s a bit of a switch.

How bad are things going to get?

Very bad. What happened to Jackie was obviously the most-discussed moment of the first two episodes but as we move forward, we tend to think that things are going to get so much crazier. Be prepared for that…

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

