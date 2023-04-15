Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: More on Van, Taissa reunion

As you get yourselves prepared to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 on Showtime in one week’s time, there are a few things to prepare for.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s just make that clear — the reunion between Van and Taissa! It is one of the most interesting parts of the story right now and we don’t know how you could see things any other way. Tai’s sleepwalking has returned and she realizes just how dangerous and unsettling it is. Because she knows that Van was able to help her in the past, she is hopeful that she will be able to do that again. As for whether or not that’s actually going to happen … well, let’s just say that this is a subject up for debate!

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, Tawny Cypress at least does her part to explain why her character is going to Van, and also how desperate of a situation that this character is truly in at this particular point.

She thinks things are going pretty bad. [Laughs] I think she recognizes that she needs help at this point so, you know, that’s why she goes and finds Van. Because Van was the one that was able to talk to this other Tai so, hopefully we can get some answers and she can get some help. You know, she’s a very selfish person, inserting herself back into Van’s life, just to get some help for herself. That’s why she should see a therapist! But, you know, she’s not really into helping herself.

How is Van going to react?

She has a right to be both surprised and a little upset, but we do think she will do her part in order to help. Why? Well, if nothing else, she knows that a sleepwalking Tai is going for her and also others. Also, she may realize that there is a larger purpose here … even if she doesn’t want to think about that.

