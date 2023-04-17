Succession season 4 season 4: Is Shiv pregnant?

We had a good feeling that Succession season 4 episode 4 would contain some big reveals … but learning about Shiv’s pregnancy? This was a little bit of a blindside.

After all, our attention entering “Honeymoon States” was so singularly focused on the aftermath of Logan’s death. In all honestly, we didn’t really have a chance to focus on a lot of other things. Shiv’s pregnancy does throw a curveball into a number of other storylines, especially when it comes to her relationship with Tom. How much time does she also have to focus on being a mother? How much story will be focused around all of this?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Of course, we should note that earlier this year, Sarah Snook actually revealed that she is pregnant in real life, but it remains to be seen if that was actually written into the show or if this was planned for the character all along.

Ultimately, we still don’t think that Shiv expecting is going to be the #1 story for her this season. It is just another component to who she is. At the end of the day, her main goal still seems to be working to ensure the future of Waystar Royco moving forward. Where she lands at the end of all of this is a huge point of interest, especially since she’s going to be pulled in many different directions. She is probably more rational that either Roman or Kendall, and she does actually have some work experience outside of Waystar. Isn’t that valuable? We like to think so.

Yet, we have to remember that Succession is a social satire. Because of that, we think it’s valuable to be prepared for anything and everything as the show moves forward.

Related – Get more news regarding the events of Succession season 4 episode 5

What did you think about Shiv’s pregnancy reveal on Succession season 4 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







