Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: The mystery remains

What is happening in regards to the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off? This remains one of the most intriguing TV subjects out there.

First and foremost, let’s talk facts here. This project has yet to even be confirmed as being in development over at HBO, even though reports first surfaced about it all the way last year. Kit Harington is staying mum about it, even though he seems to be one of the key voices behind the scenes working to make it happen.

So what is George R.R. Martin saying about the project? Well, he’s not being specific, but there is some evidence that it is still in development. While discussing the newly-announced prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (otherwise known as the Dunk & Egg show) in his Not a Blog, here is what the famed author had to say:

Way back in the summer of 2016, when HBO first started thinking about GAME OF THRONES spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… and Dunk & Egg. That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself). The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned… no idea where they get this stuff… and it just makes me shake my head. The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends. No one knows for sure. When I was in grade school, there was a cop show that ended every week with, “There are eight million stories in The Naked City. This has been one of them.” And that was only New York City. Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with even more stories. We just need time to tell them.

Ultimately, in between Martin’s comments and what hasn’t been said by HBO, we think things are moving forward with the Snow series. Just be prepared to be patient for a long period of time here. There’s a chance a formal announcement, one way or another, is still more than a year away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

