Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Chicago Med star set

Are you excited to learn a little more about Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 next week? Well, there’s a lot to be excited for, especially from a guest-star perspective.

After all, if you love Chicago Med, there’s a good chance that you are going to be excited to see Jessy Schram (who plays Dr. Hannah Asher on that show) stop by for a guest spot. This episode itself has the potential to be really imaginative and fun, as you are going to see an imaginary friend of all things take center stage.

Want to learn a little more on what’s to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

Jessy Schram (Life) and Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat) Make Guest Appearances

Jilted bride Laura arrives on the island still in her wedding dress, having just been stood up at the altar. She’s never felt worse in her entire life, and her fantasy is to just feel better. The Island surprises her with her childhood imaginary friend, Peaches, in real human form and helps Laura rediscover that her inner child is exactly who she needs to move on from her heartache. Isla tells Ruby about the complicated past between her people and the Roarkes in the all-new “Peaches & The Jilted Bride” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, April 24 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-211) (TV-14 L, S)

For those wondering, there are thirteen episodes set for this season as a whole, which means 100% that there is some more interesting stuff coming up on the other side of this. Our advice, with that in mind, is rather simple: Prepare for a main story to accelerate a little bit. There is no guarantee of a season 3 and by virtue of that, we really should enjoy this show while we have it. (Fox may not make a formal decision here until we get around to May.)

