Love is Blind season 5: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the big season 4 reunion show today, what can we say about a Love is Blind season 5: Is the Netflix series coming back? It goes without saying, but there is a lot to get into at this particular moment in time.

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting that the reality dating competition, co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is 100% coming back for more. Season 4 and 5 were actually greenlit at the same time, so we’ve been lucky to be aware of this renewal for a pretty long time now. That’s allowed the streaming service, as well, to plan far ahead for whatever the future could hold.

Now, of course the question is when they will bring it back. Love is Blind is without question a huge hit for Netflix, really to the point where they find some value in doing said live reunion. We don’t think that they are going to wait some insane period of time to bring it back on the air. The turnaround between season 3 and season 4 was only a handful of months, so it wouldn’t shock us at all if season 5 premieres at some point in the fall.

If you want to compare this show to The Bachelor and all of its associated spin-offs, remember that it does two or three cycles a year of various things. It is pretty easy to assume that Netflix could handle two Love is Blind seasons, plus whatever sort of other dating shows they want to bring to the table.

At the end of the day, the biggest thing for them is without question just making sure that they have the right cast on board. The format only works because of the people who are a part of it. We tend to think it’s pretty darn important that they remember that moving forward.

