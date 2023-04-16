Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 (finale): More spin-off chatter

Of course, we should note once more entering the Star Trek: Picard season 3 finale that are no official spin-off plans. However, there is certainly a lot of desire to see it happen and understandably so! Most recent episodes have been nothing short of outstanding and beyond just that, this particular part of the universe has so much love around it.

After all, consider this: How many viewers out there grew up watching The Next Generation? Even if there are different characters and descendants at the center of a possible Star Trek: Legacy, there is SO much value in the idea.

Ultimately, it is going to be up to Paramount+ if they want to develop a possible idea, which showrunner Terry Matalas seems to be eager to do. Speaking (per Trek Movie) in their recent All Access podcast, here is some of what Jonathan Frakes had to say:

You’ll see that by the end of the show, it’s set up. The legacy characters–the two LaForges, Worf’s got a kid, Riker and Troi have a daughter who’s brilliant, and Jack Crusher is a brilliant character. And he’s on the bridge now. Jeri Ryan is there as a captain. Everybody loves Shaw. There’s a lot of the pieces of the puzzle for the Legacy show, in my humble opinion.

Of course, we’re probably going to be waiting a long time to learn whether or not this is going to happen, so we would say to be prepared for that in advance. Paramount+ doesn’t technically need more of the franchise beyond what they have and what’s in development; yet, you also have to listen to the fanbase, especially when there is so much enthusiasm for some of these characters. Plus, doesn’t this also allow you a chance to spend more time with other characters from this particular part of the universe?

