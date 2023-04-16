Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Where are the reveals?

We want to believe that Paramount Network has a plan for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, whether it be a return date or a teaser. Of course, we also recognize that it may feel hard to buy fully into that based on where things are at present.

Let’s put this in relatively easy-to-understand terms for a moment, shall we? It has been now three and a half months since the last episode of the series aired. Within that time, the only thing we’ve gotten is more confusion. The summer return date almost certainly is not happening and yet, there also has not been any official delay from the powers-that-be.

So where is the reveal on that? Where are some of the reveals on anything? We do think that at some point, a few people associated with Yellowstone are going to have to say something here about what’s coming, or the complicated reasons behind the delay. On the surface, it seems to be tied to the allegations of scheduling problems with star Kevin Costner, and we imagine that this is the reason why nobody is addressing it, the delay, or anything else. This is a tenuous situation.

Also, think of it like this: It may also be a big reason why so much of the cast was MIA at PaleyFest. There’s probably a fear that the Costner reports will become an even bigger headline or that some of this will distract away from the show itself. With that, the general philosophy right now is that of “silence is golden.” Even when people are speaking out, they aren’t really saying that much.

At some point either next month or June, it feels inevitable that there will be at least a few more teases handed out. Just remember that this is when the show is supposedly getting back into production! Unfortunately, here’s a reminder that the delay could happen all over again…

