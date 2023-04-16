NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 spoilers: Sam’s big offer

As we get prepared to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 on CBS next week, there is a lot to be excited for here. This is an installment titled “Sensu Lato” and on paper, this will be a huge one for the long-term future of the team.

After all, is Sam going to get an exciting new career opportunity? It’s certainly something that he deserves after all the time he’s put in over the years. In the midst of this, we’re also going to be seeing Rountree looking ahead to some big stuff as well.

Want to get a few more details now all about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Sensu Lato” – The NCIS team must investigate when a Navy reservist is stabbed and his lab full of pesticides and insects is ransacked. Also, Kilbride offers Sam the interim operations manager position and Rountree thinks about his future, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So how many installments are coming your way beyond this? Here’s the crazy thing: Not many. You have one more episode that stands a little bit on its own, and then after that you’ll have a chance to watch the two-part series finale on May 14 and then the 21st. The latter will be followed by a behind-the-scenes special, just so you can have one last opportunity to toast the cast and crew on a job well done.

In the end, we are still struggling to accept the fact that the show is ending, mostly because it has been such a huge part of our lives for so many years! We just hope that everyone gets a few satisfying moments from start to finish here.

