Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5: Why did Lorenzo die?

We’re a couple of days removed from Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 and with that, we’ve had a chance to process what happened.

Has it been difficult here and there to handle? Absolutely! We know that this show is notable for killing off characters and delivering big twists midway through a season, so we can’t be that shocked that they are doing this again here. Yet, removing Lorenzo Tejada this early from the picture does come as somewhat of a surprise.

So why do it here? You can argue that having Monet spend the full season learning the truth about Zeke’s death would have been compelling. However, removing Berto Colon’s character from the fold now is a sign that the writers don’t want to slow-play any part of this. The moment that Monet realized that Lorenzo was there at the site of Zeke’s death, we knew that there was going to be trouble for him. Even though he admitted to it, the plans were already in motion at that point.

By having the Castillos have the information that they did, clearly Monet thinks that she could wash her hands of what happened. Sure, Lorenzo is dead, but she’s not the one responsible … right? This is what she’s telling herself.

Why Lorenzo died

First, the character never fully fit into the world after he was released from prison — but beyond that, this is a move that could eventually create more tension between Monet and her kids.

Let’s put it this way: We don’t think that anything she’s done will remain a secret for that long. As a result of that, there could be even more chaos later on this season. While we would be surprised if someone kills Mary J. Blige’s character this season, there is at least a path now to how it could happen.

Do you think that Lorenzo at this point had to die on Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

