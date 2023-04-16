East New York season 1 episode 19: ‘The Harder They Fall’

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about East New York season 1 episode 19? There is more good stuff coming in “The Harder They Fall,” but what can you expect in particular?

Of course, we are imagining that there are going to be a number of big-time twists coming up, but in general one of the most difficult cases that we’ve seen Haywood take on. Inevitably, you are going to see more attention given to high-profile deaths, and this one revolves around an assistant district attorney. Be prepared for a lot of drama here from start to finish.

Want to get a few more details about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full East New York season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“The Harder They Fall” – After an assistant district attorney is found dead following a court appearance, Haywood and Suarez face enormous pressure to solve the case. Also, Killian turns to a questionable source for help with a personal problem, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, April 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The path to the upcoming finale

We know that there are a few more stories still to come moving into the end of the season, and this is where we’ll tell you that every single hour is that much more important. You want to do just about everything in your power to ensure that people are talking about you, especially when there is no guarantee that a season 2 renewal is going to happen.

Do we want to see something like that for East New York? Sure, and there is at least a reasonably good chance based on the numbers alone. However, we’ve also seen enough of CBS’ decisions over the years to realize that nothing is altogether guaranteed.

