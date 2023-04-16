Sanditon season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale…

Are you ready to check out Sanditon season 3 episode 5 on PBS in just a matter of hours? We hope so, given that this one is poised to be epic!

How much so? Well, we should really start off here by noting where things currently stand, as we are getting set for the final episode before the emotional series finale. It’s true that we’ve known for a good while that the Rose Williams drama would be heading off to the sunset this season, but of course, we do think there are more stories that could have been told!

Nonetheless, we are where we are now and over the course of episode 5 you will see Charlotte and Colbourne team up to help someone else. There will be some beautiful and romantic moments throughout the hour, but also a few shocking surprises at the same time.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Sanditon season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom secures a financial investment… but is delivered some devastating news. And while love blossoms elsewhere, Arthur’s heart is broken.

One of the things that does feel like a relative given at this point is that there probably will not be resolution to many of these stories over the course of this hour. After all, why would there be? If you are the folks over at PBS and Masterpiece, your top goal at this point has to be finding a way to ensure that people keep watching for the final hour. That’s when we at least think that many loose ends are going to be tied up, and there’s hope for a happy conclusion for Charlotte and a handful of other characters at the same time.

(Photo: PBS.)

