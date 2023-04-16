Blue Bloods season 13 finale: How will Nicky return?

We’ve already heard one thing about the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13 finale that is pretty exciting: Nicky is coming back into the fold!

It is crazy to think about, but it has been well over a year at this point since we have seen Sami Gayle on this show as Erin’s daughter. The character was written out thanks to a job opportunity on the west coast and of course, it’s realistic that a young person would move away and start working to build their own life. However, it is rather frustrating still for the show that a once-frequently-present character is now MIA so often.

So why did this happen in the first place? It really felt like a consequence of either a tighter budget or just there not being enough space for all the characters on the show. Each Reagan has to have their own storyline, and in a lot of episodes Jamie and Eddie now each have a separate one. That’s different from what we saw before the two of them were together.

For now, the only thing we can guarantee with Nicky in the finale is that we will see her at family dinner. We’d love a chance to check in more with her, but once again it’s about how much space there is for her within the finale. Also, Gayle herself is rather busy on Broadway at the moment, so she may not have been available to do a wide array of stuff.

If nothing else, at least getting Nicky back in the finale is a sign that the show could get her for some other appearances here and there down the line. We personally think that the writers and Gayle both would be open to it, but we’ll have to see what happens when season 14 starts filming later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now all about the finale — who else is appearing?

What are you most hoping to see from Nicky as we move into the Blue Bloods season 13 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







