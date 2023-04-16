American Auto season 2 episode 13 (finale) tease: ‘Judgment Day’

Tuesday night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see the American Auto season 2 finale arrive — will it also be the series finale? That’s something that is far from confirmed at the moment, but it is well worth watching out for.

What we can say at present is that “Judgment Day” is going to be a big-time episode for Katherine and the rest of the team — how can it not be when jobs are on the line? There could be a cliffhanger here and if not that, there’s a chance at least for some sort of emotional resolution.

Below, you can check out the full American Auto season 2 finale synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

04/18/2023 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Katherine and her team make one last effort to raise the Payne stock and save their jobs by rallying behind the launch of the Pika. When global events cause the whole market to crash, Katherine loses hope that Payne will ever recover. TV-14

Ultimately, the future of American Auto will probably depend a lot on the streaming numbers plus the creative plan for season 3. The show is not necessarily killing it in the live ratings, even if it is retaining a pretty good percentage of viewers who saw the first go-around. Having a great lead-in like Night Court helps, but to what extent?

One of the things that we really wish that NBC did was find a better way to get the word out about this series in general. After all, just remember the long history that they have of workplace comedies! Wouldn’t you think that this one would be primed to be a pretty big hit? In theory, but this is a pretty competitive field at this point with a lot of popular shows out there across the board. It’s hard to stand out from the pack.

