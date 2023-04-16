Saturday Night Live: Karol G performs ‘Mientras Me Curo Del Cora’

Entering tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live we knew that Karol G was the musical guest — so what did she perform?

Her first song, “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” probably sounded familiar to a lot of people out there from the start — after all, it samples the classic “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” The Spanish-language hit had such a relaxed vibe to it and a really cool staging, almost as though she was just out having a good time with some of her friends. It’s a reminder of how important staging is to an effective performance!

Sometimes with this show, we see a performance that is trying to say something bold or be controversial. Here, it was really just about us getting to have a good time. It achieved what it set out to and then some.

Also, we gotta give Karol some credit for turning up in a sketch a little bit earlier on in the night as well — it should versatility! Also, we do think it makes it a little bit more fun for the musical guest to do something a little bit different.

As for the second performance…

This was stylistically very different from what she did the first time around, and we give her credit for many different things. First, for turning Studio 8H into a rock concert, and then also wearing that spiky outfit that feels like it would be terrifying to put on.

We do think that for a lot of people out there, this show is probably their first chance that they’ve really had to experience Karol G as a performer. Luckily, we do think that she did a really good job while also staying true to herself. Over the years, SNL has done an increasingly good job of allowing artists to come out and shine in what they’re best at.

Related – Do you want to read more about Pete Davidson hosting the next new episode?

What did you think about Karol G’s performance on tonight’s Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







