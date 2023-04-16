The Equalizer season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Aunt Vi needs help!

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 15? Well, in just seven days you’re going to see “No Way Out,” a story that will at least feel different in a few different ways.

So where do we start off here? Well, we should note that this hour is going to be a big one for Aunt Vi of all characters, as she is going to enlist the help of one Robyn McCall after she learns something important about her masseuse. Meanwhile, Dee is going to have an important story of her own, just in case you needed a reminder of what has been going on with her training. Eventually, this world is going to become even more of a family affair!

There are a few more episodes to go this season, so expect things to get a little more action and surprises from here on out. Because there is a season 4 coming down the road, the writers don’t have to worry about that. Instead, they can just write organically and built towards some crazy stuff.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 15 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“No Way Out” – Aunt Vi enlists the help of McCall and the team when she realizes her masseuse is a victim of domestic abuse. Also, McCall trains Dee on situational awareness and Dante goes against orders by chasing after the man who shot his friend Manny, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before we get to the end of this episode, are we going to see Dante be in some serious danger with his job? Of course that’s a major concern! However, it’s pretty darn clear already that he has a reason for doing what he is.

(Photo: CBS.)

