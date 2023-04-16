The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 promo: Glassman’s mistake

For those who are not aware you will see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 on ABC in just a couple of days. So what is going to be happening? Let’s just say that this is the sort of story that could prove to be stuffed full of surprises, or at least stories that will carry their way through until the end of the season.

So what is the big one at the moment? Based on every bit of promotional material we’re seeing at present, it has everything to do with the future of Dr. Glassman. What is wrong with him, and when is the picture there going to become a bit clearer.

The promo for this upcoming episode (titled “Blessed”) tends to suggest that Glassman’s issues are starting to turn more serious, and that could manifest itself in a couple of different ways.

1. You have the fact that he seems to make a controversial decision during a surgery that has far-reaching consequences. To be specific, there’s a possibility that doing this keeps a surgery from working out in the way in which it was meant to.

2. There is also the notion that Glassman seems to be in complete denial over what is going on with him, insisting that he is fine. It is true that the scans showed that his cancer is not back. However, it is still possible that something else is going on with him and he doesn’t want to face it.

By the end of this episode, let’s hope that we get answers — and also that Shaun and Glassman’s relationship does not crumble along the way. There is already a lot of tension here and the harder Shaun pushes, the more precarious that things could ultimately get.

