Severance season 2: Is filming close to wrapping up?

We totally understand if you’re excited to check out Severance season 2 on Apple TV+ — how in the world can you not be?

Let’s start off here by reminding you, first and foremost, that this could be the biggest show on the streaming service later this year — of course, once Ted Lasso is done for the season. It has significantly increased in popularity as more and more viewers learned about it, and for good reason. We’re talking here about something that is mind-bending, thought-provoking, and above all else worthy of some great theoretical conversations.

Also, we should go ahead and note that we’re at least inching towards an eventual premiere date, even if we are not altogether there at the moment.

So what is currently going on? Well, we can at least tell you that production is really deep into the season 2 run, which first began at the end of October. Because of the super-secret nature of some of these stories, it shouldn’t be some huge shock that a lot of cards are being held close to the vest. However, we do think that will start to change slightly as we get into the summer and production is done. (Early signs point to it being done next month.)

What lies ahead story-wise?

We imagine that the innie/outie worlds are only going to expand, especially since there are so many notable names coming on board. The one we’re the most excited about at present is Gwendoline Christie, and that is largely because she seems to be involved in almost nothing but hits. Remember that her most-recent mainstream project is Wednesday, arguably the biggest streaming hit since Squid Game first came on the scene over a year ago.

Our best release date estimate remains August or September; if nothing else, Severance season 2 should return before the end of the year.

Is there any one thing you are most excited to check out when it comes to Severance season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates through the rest of production.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

