Power Book IV: Force season 2: When is it coming out on Starz?

When is Power Book IV: Force season 2 coming out on Starz? This is one of the network’s biggest questions at the moment. Also, understandably so.

Just think about it like this. We are now at the halfway point of Power Book II: Ghost season 3, and we know that the Joseph Sikora series wrapped filming several months ago. The cast has been fielding questions about a return date for months, but there hasn’t been much they can say.

At least per the network announcements we’ve already heard, the next two releases we are most likely going to get are Outlander season 7 and Heels season 2. That means, more than likely, that we will not get Power Book IV: Force season 2 back until at least July, if not later. Do we think that it will be announced before season 3 of Ghost wraps? Sure, but we’ve predicted things before with this show and Starz has shocked us (but not in a good way).

Let’s just be blunt for a moment: This network has had the most bizarre pattern of releasing shows than any other out there over the past several months. Due to a behind-the-scenes split with Lionsgate and limited real-estate for original programming, a number of different shows have all been delayed longer than expected. Given that Sikora has mentioned that an announcement will be coming “soon,” we are confident that you will see Tommy Egan’s story continue before we get deep in the fall.

Of course, all of this does make us wonder further when we are also going to be seeing Power Book III: Raising Kanan back on the air. Just remember that this show probably won’t come back until the other spin-offs end, and it wrapped up production not that long ago.

The best case scenario…

We not only get a premiere date before Ghost concludes, but also a tease or two for what lies ahead. Remember that the end of Force season 1, we did see some appearances from the likes of Jenny and Blanca, who are important characters in the other show, as well.

