When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow on 100th episode

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 over on Hallmark Channel this summer, you likely know there’s a lot ahead. You’re going to see romance, new arrivals, and of course some Hope Valley fun! Or course, it also goes without saying that there is some fun stuff ahead for Elizabeth and Lucas — how could there not be after they were engaged at the end of season 9?

Of course, if there is one big challenge leading up to the season right now, it is the super-long wait! Remember that season 9 came on the air in the winter / spring, and this time around it’s not back until July 30. The cast and crew understands that this is a substantial hiatus, and they do want you to stay excited in the meantime. For more on that and what’s ahead, check out what star and executive producer Erin Krakow had to say to Entertainment Tonight:

“It is quite the countdown and I got to give it to our fans! They are sticking with us, they’re loyal and they’re super patient, because we are all aware that this is a particularly long wait between season 9 and season 10. What I can say is, it’s really going to be worth the wait … It’s an incredible season with a lot going on — some new characters, some new romance, some drama. There’s some really funny moments. There’s a new baby coming. There is a lot happening in season 10. It’s a big season and we’re reaching our 100th episode. I feel it is, and I hope it is, worth the wait for our very patient Hearties.”

The 100th episode is a huge deal that is worth of a lot of conversation. Let’s just put it this way — there are so few shows that make it to this point, and that is especially the case when you think about how few shows on cable. It’s becoming progressively harder and harder to do with smaller episode orders and shorter runs, so let’s toast to it whenever it happens.

