Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it will be a huge surprise to anyone we want more of the show. There’s certainly plenty for the writers to spoof when it comes to news out there in the world, and we’re also not that far from the finale. When you think about that, it makes every episode all the more essential.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the great news: There is another SNL coming in a super-short period of time! Tonight’s new episode is going to be hosted by none other than Ana de Armas, someone who has quickly become a big-name star and has never taken on the role before. We’re sure that she will come eager to play a wide array of different roles — what else could you really want at the end of the day for a host?

Now, the bad news here is that after this weekend, we’re anticipating that there will be a hiatus. That is the natural rhythm that we have come to expect with this show over the years. You have a great run of three episodes but then, unfortunately, a hiatus on the other side.

We suppose the one thing that we’re the most interested in tonight is whether Ana’s co-star Chris Evans ends up making an appearance. He’s gotten headlines saying that he has actively avoided hosting SNL in the past, mostly due to his anxiety around such an idea. However, he has expressed a little more openness when it comes to making a cameo. Wouldn’t this be a good time to make that happen?

Here’s a big thing to know…

In early May, signs point to a particularly big episode of SNL hosted by former cast member Pete Davidson. We never anticipated that we’d be seeing him back so soon, but we’re pretty darn confident that he’ll be game for a lot. We’ve got a TON of evidence of that…

