Yellowjackets season 2: Alanis Morissette re-creates theme song!

There are a few different things that are iconic about Yellowjackets on Showtime, with a big one being the opening credits set to “No Return.” Let’s be real for a moment — outside of premium cable, these sort of theme songs have become somewhat of a lost art.

Yet, for this show it is dark, brooding, intense and also nostalgic — it gives you some of the ’90s vibes that exist through the rest of the series. This week, Showtime went the extra mile, both airing and releasing a new version of the opening re-created by the legendary Alanis Morissette. You will continue to hear the original iteration of the theme moving forward, but this was just an additional gift.

Speaking in a statement (per Deadline) about her take on the theme, here is what Morissette herself had to say:

I love the original version of “No Return” … It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane … I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

If you didn’t see the Alanis version of the theme last night or want to listen to it for yourself, you can do so over at the link here. This continues to be one of the greatest openings to any show on TV, and we’re really glad that the drama is sticking true to its brand no matter what. We’ll just have to wait and see what lies ahead from here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

