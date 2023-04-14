Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Big Lottie twist ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 on Showtime next week, is more crazy stuff ahead for Lottie? Well, let’s just say there is a pretty good chance of that.

After all, just take a look at what is currently transpiring! Lottie is having visions again and beyond just that, we just saw the character conduct her first blood sacrifice in a long time. Natalie is already with her at the compound, and we know that Misty is going to be on her way based on the photos for episode 5.

So is there a good chance moving forward that we’re going to be able to see Lottie around some of the other women? Let’s just say that all signs point to yes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Simone Kessell herself indicated that moving forward, a lot of big things are going to be changing:

I think Lottie would like to think she has the answers. But she kind of unravels herself. We all end up sort of with the duality of the past and the present. We’re there to find out some answers, and then it all kind of goes pear-shaped. I mostly work with Juliette [Lewis] for the first five episodes. We got to play and do some amazing work. We fell in love. And then [after episode five] it takes a new life and goes from there. Everything moves forward.

So how is it going to move forward? That is obviously one of the interesting things to wonder, but it feels like she’s very much connected to Taissa, who has started sleepwalking again. Tai has already gone to Van in order to get some more assistance, but is she really going to be able to help?

Eventually, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before everyone meets … and there’s going to be a lot of chaos that comes along with that.

What did you think about some of the big events of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4?

Where do you think that Javi was during these past couple of months? Is there anything big to take away from it? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

