A Million Little Things season 5 promo: Katherine, Greta’s wedding

If for some reason you were not aware, A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11 is coming next week … and it’s going to be special.

How much so are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that you only get a chance to see so many TV weddings, and this one could be something special. You have two characters at the center of it in Katherine and Greta who clearly love each other, and have also gone through quite a bit in order to make it to this place.

So will there be a certain amount of drama? Probably, but we say that mostly as someone who has watched plenty of A Million Little Things over the years. We have a good feeling already of what this show brings to the table year in and year out — there is little reason to think that we are going to see something different now.

However, the promo for the wedding from earlier this week did also give us a certain feeling of hope — we tend to think that when the dust settles, the two will have their wedding and there are going to be some meaningful moments throughout. This will be a big part of these characters’ endgame and in general, a big part of this season is going to be about making sure that every main player has their moment in the sun and a chance to move forward to something new.

We would go ahead and tell you now to have some tissues on standby but at this point, shouldn’t that be a given with this series? Just remember that happy tears are every bit as okay as the sad ones, and it’s alright to have a little bit of both throughout.

