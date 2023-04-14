Fire Country season 2: Will Bode get out of prison?

We know that there are still multiple episodes of season 1 still to come but for now, why not look towards Fire Country season 2? There are, after all, many different things to consider in the long-term future of the show.

What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s as simple as wondering whether or not we’re going to see Bode out of prison at the end of season 1. We know that Max Thieriot’s character has a hearing set potentially for the end of the season — or at least that’s what the timeline would suggest. Depending on how that goes, it could set the stage for a slightly different season 2 with him as a free man.

For us personally, we don’t tend to think that Bode will be an inmate for the entirety of the season; even once he is freed, he could still be around a lot of the same characters. He has so many familial connections to firefighting, and we think it has certainly helped him to be an even better person.

While Thieriot has not himself confirmed that you’ll see Bode out of prison in season 2, it does feel like there’s a good chance of that. Just take a look at what he had to say to TVLine on the subject:

“As you’ve seen, we’re telling the stories of these characters and watching the evolution of them, so we’re not going to be doing the same thing every week for however any years we’re hopefully doing this … We want to see the progression, the evolution, the ups and downs, so no matter what the final decision is [about Bode’s future], our hope is that it doesn’t feel repetitive.”

Our personal feeling…

It really wouldn’t be a shock if the first season ends with some sort of big-time cliffhanger where we’re left to wonder whether or not the character gets out of prison. Wouldn’t this be a great way to keep you guessing for a while?

Do you think that we could see Bode out of prison on Fire Country season 2?

(Photo: CBS.)

