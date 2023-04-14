Shark Tank: Dapper Boi, Play Maysie, Honey Bunchies, Tia Lupita

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see Dapper Boi, Play Maysie, Honey Bunchies, and Tia Lupita Foods. Want to know more about them?

First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Longmont, Colorado, who created a gourmet and all-natural energy snack inspired by love. Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, present their revolutionary clothing line seeking a fit for every body type and shape; while an entrepreneur from Cleveland, Ohio, is on a mission to create quality play on the go for children and less mess at home with her product. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Tiburon, California, who presents his handcrafted Mexican food brand inspired by his generations-old family recipe. In a “Shark Tank” update, husband and wife Nina and Sina Farzin from Potomac, Maryland, update us on their baby care brand Oogiebear, who have secured over $1.6 million in sales after partnering with investor Barbara Corcoran.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

Tia Lupita Foods – Here is a brand specializing in sustainable foods that also taste great, whether it be hot sauce, grain-free tortillas, or “tortilla chips” with cactus as one of the main ingredients. It’s a way to eat good and be a little more adventurous all at once.

Play Maysie – The idea here is to create a fun, portable way in which for kids to use their imagination while having fun — and to think, once they’re done, the pieces fold up into a case! They bill themselves as one of the truly-portable dollhouses on the market.

Dapper Boi – First of all, really fun name. As for the company itself, they sell gender-neutral clothing that works across a wide range of body types. They are designed to be inclusive, and make you feel comfortable and like your authentic self, no matter what.

Honey Bunchies – We should note that these honey-and-nuts based snacks are now going by the name Bon Bee Honey, which we can imagine will help differentiate it in the market. The idea behind the company seems to be giving you a portable and energizing snack that you feel good about at the end.

