NCIS season 20 finale: Is everyone done filming?

As we prepare for the NCIS season 20 finale airing on CBS next month, is everyone officially done with filming? Well, there is a lot to discuss here!

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and note that on paper, it seems like a number of the cast and crew may be done, though a lot of them are keeping pretty quiet about. Wilmer Valderrama noted several days ago that he was done as Torres, and sported a new look at the same time with shorter hair and an orange prison jumpsuit. Odds are, there is something incredibly dramatic coming at the end of the season, whether it be an undercover case or a bizarre set of circumstances that finds the character far out of his comfort zone.

As for what’s happening for everyone else … well, let’s just say that this is somewhat a mystery, but there’s a good chance that the rest of the cast and crew are also done. Most of Wilmer’s co-stars have been relatively quiet on social media, but Diona Reasonover did just share a photo on Instagram of herself with purple hair. She noted that it washes out, so she could in theory still be playing Kasie this season. With that being said, though, it does feel like the cast is either done or close to it. Why would they all be filming so much later than Wilmer?

The most important thing right now is that the season 20 finale both delivers the goods and keeps people continuously hyped for what’s coming down the road, and we do think that it is going to do just that. This franchise does have a knack for giving us great cliffhangers and big-time surprises, so why wouldn’t they do that here?

Remember now that the season 20 finale is currently set to air on CBS next month, and we should be getting a few more details soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

