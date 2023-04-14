Yellowjackets season 2: When did Taissa, Van break up?

For those of you wanting a key tidbit on Yellowjackets season 2, we’re happy to help — when did Taissa and Van actually break up?

At the end of this past episode, we saw the debut of Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of the latter character, who seems to have moved on from the wilderness rather nicely. Of course, the question is what’s caused Tai to want to reach back out to her — does it have to do with the sudden return of her sleepwalking? We know that it went away for many years after being back in the present; what has caused it to come back all of a sudden? Our simplest theory is that it’s tied to being around the other Yellowjackets and there is some sort of consequence that comes from being around each other. It is possible that this is something supernatural; or, it’s just linked in some way to all the collective trauma that they have gone through over the years. For now, both of these feel like possibilities in their own ways.

Let’s get back to the question at the heart of the article, though, as we wondered whether or not Tai and Van made it through all of their time in the wilderness as a collective item. Based on what we’re hearing now, that may actually be the case!

Speaking to TV Insider in the latest edition of their The Buzz video series, Tawny Cypress seems to indicate that her character and Van split up after they were brought back to society, which means that they could have a lot of adventures still to come.

Of course, this would also mean that the bond between the two has to get so much deeper than it already is — as a result of this, we also tend to think that it would be hard for the two to move forward after everything that they went through back in the past. They clearly loved each other, so why decide that they are really better apart? There is so much to explore here but in the end, we’ll have to wait and see what the writers plug into the material coming up.

Do you think that Van and Taissa could end up back together moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

