Succession season 4 episode 4 run time: What are we looking at?

This weekend on HBO we’re going to be seeing Succession season 4 episode 4 — isn’t it fair to say there’s a lot to be excited about? We tend to think so.

Perhaps more than ever before, we are entering some seriously uncharted waters for the hit drama, and that is both exciting and also nerve-wrecking. It’s inevitable that we are going to miss Logan Roy, arguably one of the greatest characters in the history of television. However, this marks a chance to see some other people step up to the plate.

When you consider just how much story that there is to be told now, you could easily argue that we’re going to be getting an episode that is longer than the standard hour. This past episode, for example, went a little bit beyond that.

Is that happening in this instance? Well, in a word, no. As of right now episode 4, titled “Honeymoon States,” is scheduled to run for an hour and one minute. That means it will probably clock in at just under an hour once you factor in the credits. We know that this episode is going to be jam-packed just due to the sheer amount of content that it has from top to bottom, but we’re always going to want a little bit more.

Of course, we don’t expect any clear answers on a succession plan by the end of this episode, but we do at least thing we will get a broader perspective on where everyone stands. There is no safe option anymore, and Logan can’t hold onto Waystar Royco now with an iron grip. Everything is going to hit the fan moving forward — it has to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

