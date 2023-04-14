Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17: Georgie, Mandy engaged?

As we come out of Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18 on CBS tonight, it’s fair to say that we have a Georgie – Mandy cliffhanger! How else would you describe what we saw in the closing minutes?

Now, we have known for a good while now that a proposal would be at the center of the next new episode of the series, but there are still some other questions with that — including whether or not she will say yes. That is the cliffhanger that we’ve got right now, but just how much of a cliffhanger is it really?

One of the important things to remember at present is rather simple: We already know from the original The Big Bang Theory that Georgie gets married twice, including at a very young age. That means that pending some last-minute surprise, he and Mandy do get married, but that it also doesn’t work out down the road. Still, this sort of storyline would keep Emily Osment on the show for a season 7, and give both her and Georgie a pretty pivotal storyline … even if it is one that ends in disaster.

Of course, what is going to be rather interesting to us is seeing just how everything does fall apart here, given that the future is in so many ways a puzzle. We know a small number of things from the future, but there are these various pieces and parts that need to be filled in. We suppose that there are going to be some good opportunities to see that coming up, but that there will also be a few surprises as well.

Remember that there is a season 7 coming for Young Sheldon, but there is also a chance that this could be the final season.

