Big Brother Canada 11: What is the Fatal Feast?

What is the Fatal Feast on Big Brother Canada 11? Let’s just say that this could be the next jaw-dropping addition to the game, and it could cause some real chaos!

So what can we say at the moment about this twist? Well, not too much other than that this twist is going to play out on Tuesday, and it feels to us tied to whatever is going on in the library. Did Santina really find something there at the start of the season? That’s obviously been something that we’ve been left to wonder for at least a little while now. Kuzie won Head of Household, but of course we do wonder now just how much power she is really going to have.

Hey, this game can be crazy — and often, they don’t always benefit the people who are the most popular on the outside. If someone gets evicted on Tuesday, what would that mean when it comes to the overall timeline? We wonder that mostly because of Victoria leaving when she did — this Fatal Feast could just replace a Double Eviction that was going to happen later on.

Of course, it would be great to get more info on what is going on beyond all of this … but at least the twist has a cool name? That’s the one thing we’ll give production credit for this season — even though the lack of live feeds has been incredibly frustrating, at least this season has a great design and theme.

Who is in the best place to make it through this twist

Is it Daniel at this point? We wonder if anyone is viewing him as a threat right now. However, what if the feast eliminates someone in a competition? That’s why we can’t sit here and offer assurances for anyone right now.

