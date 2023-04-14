Is Anthony Hill leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Will Winston join Maggie?

Is Anthony Hill leaving Grey’s Anatomy? We’ll be the first to admit that entering tonight’s new episode of the medical drama, this is something we 100% worried about.

Ultimately, it is a delicate situation in regards to Winston Ndugu’s future for a few different reasons. First and foremost, we don’t think that anyone wants to lose a good character. However, if he doesn’t leave the show, that could mean that he and Maggie don’t end up together. The situation is complicated.

Is it possible that the two stay together and just have a long-distance relationship? Sure, but that also limits the number of stories that you can tell with the character on-screen.

For the time being (as in, entering tonight’s episode), the biggest thing that we can say is that there is no direct evidence that Hill is going to be leaving the show. We said this last week, but the biggest reason we want Winston to stick around is so that we can see him even more as a character beyond just a Maggie love interest. We’ve seen that here and there but still, we’d like considerably more. He’s clearly skilled at his job, but there’s also so much more to unravel with his personal.

Given that tonight’s episode runs for two hours, that means plenty of opportunities for the writers to figure this out.

So what happened tonight?

We’ll have more updates soon, so go ahead and refresh the page!

Entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy, did you think that Winston would be leaving?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







