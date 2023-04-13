Florida Man season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, is there a chance that you could see a Florida Man season 2 down the road? Or, at this point should we just expect that this is meant to be a one-and-done project?

We do think it is often the case in television that once something comes out, we immediately want more of it. That comes from a natural, insatiable appetite to all things entertainment. We also are in an era where there are sequels and/or renewals all across the map.

However, you might end up being disappointed if you are expecting more of the Edgar Ramirez series at the moment. After all, there is little evidence at the moment that Florida Man is going to be more than just a one-season project with a beginning, middle, and end. It is being billed by Netflix as a limited series and while we do occasionally see such things back for more, it is relatively rare — especially at this streaming service. This is a company that doesn’t technically need more episodes, and they can choose to just be patient while they wait to release more and more things down the road.

Now, of course there are instances when limited-series orders are reversed, but a lot of that is based on performance more so than anything else. Let’s say that Florida Man turns out to be some enormous hit. In the event that happens, there is a chance that we could see a little bit more of it down the line.

For the time being, though, we do not have enormous aspirations. This is not a show that is getting some massive amount of promotion. Instead, it has been a little more under-the-radar and while it would be nice if that changes, we’re not going to sit here and act like this is necessarily guaranteed. We just don’t think it will make enough of a splash.

