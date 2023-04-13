Big Sky season 4: Is it renewed? Will Jensen Ackles return?

Are we going to be getting a Big Sky season 4 at ABC — and with that, will we also get more of Jensen Ackles?

Let’s go ahead and make one thing clear first and foremost: We are nearing the time when a lot of these decisions need to be made. Our hope is that at some point over the next month, the network is going to have their schedule finalized for the 2023-24 season, and there are certainly a lot of bubble shows out there. In particular, ABC’s got the aforementioned Big Sky and then a host of newcomers including The Rookie: Feds, The Company You Keep, Alaska Daily, and Will Trent. Sure, there are some long-running shows like Station 19, The Good Doctor, and the flagship The Rookie that have not been renewed yet, but those are sure things.

Out of the new shows we tend to think that two or three will be brought back, at least … but which ones? The good thing about Big Sky is that creatively, season 3 was a step up from season 2 — the addition of Ackles as Beau Arlen helped significantly, and we think having a shorter, specific episode count allowed them to have more of a seamless arc throughout. While there is no guarantee the former Supernatural star will return, the finale ended in a way that left that door open — it didn’t suggest that he was about to high-tail it out of town. Doing a smaller episode count would also allow Jensen the chance to do some other things, as well.

At the end of the day, though, the future of Big Sky will probably come down to DVR ratings, its performance on Hulu, and whether or not there is a great idea for season 4 behind the scenes. Those are things that are hard to pinpoint from the outside looking in.

When you look at the full picture, this is why we do think that the show could go either way and honestly, it wouldn’t be a surprise. We do think it has a better chance than Alaska Daily, and its live ratings are basically even with The Company You Keep. It outperformed The Rookie: Feds in the fall, but its ratings have gone up since moving to an earlier timeslot and it has an advantage in that it’s a part of a franchise.

