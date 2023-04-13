Did Star Trek: Picard sneak in another familiar face into season 3 episode 9 — or, at least a familiar voice in Alice Krige? We understand that this is one of the big questions that anyone would have in the wake of this episode.

After all, this installment gave us an opportunity again to see the Borg Queen — or, at least another variation. Things are slightly different from what we saw in season 2, but there are reasons for that explained in the show. (Hey, variations and multiverses are, to some extent, everywhere these days.) The Wrap confirms that it was Krige’s voice.

Just in case you did not have enough nostalgia within this final season already, Krige’s voice is another way to really hit that home — this is in addition to all of the various Next Generation stars who have taken part this time around. The third season has really been all about using the past to better understand the future … and also, of course, elevating the stakes all around Jean-Luc. The capture of Jack, for example, is something that could cause significant carnage in the final episode.

Of course, we’re hoping for more of the Borg Queen next week but regardless of what happens from here, can we just praise Picard for trying to get all of the details in this final season? What about giving long-time fans something akin to a warm hug? We know that for some out there, The Next Generation was the first series in the franchise and Picard is a father figure to a lot of people who grew up in the era. We hope for a satisfying ending that does stay true to him.

Is there a chance at another big cameo in the series finale? In theory sure but if it happens, we hope it is purposeful — the last thing we need is something shoehorned-in at the very last minute.

What did you think about Alice Krige’s return for Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 9?

