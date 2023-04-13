So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 18 return date: Danger ahead

In the near future on CBS you are going to see So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 18 — so what can we say in advance?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off by noting this: We’re talking about the most high-stakes story we’ve seen for Margaret and Todd yet. After all, how else can you describe an episode where a bomb could kill a number of people? There is a ton of danger around every corner, and we just have to hope that everything gets resolved before the hour ends. Otherwise, we could be left waiting a for a good while to get answers.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while to begin with to see So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 18 — it is currently set to air on Thursday, April 27.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Gloom and Boom” – When a stranger with a bomb appears at the law firm demanding Margaret reverse her efforts to free her client on death row or the bomb will detonate, Margaret and Todd must rely on their legal and detective skills to untangle the crime, uncover the intentions of the bomber and save everyone at the firm, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As we approach the finale…

We have to assume that everything is going to become progressively more intense, and we would advise you to just be prepared for that. There will still be some light moments here and there, but it doesn’t seem like a lot of them will be present in episode 18…

Let’s just rejoice for now that we already have a season 2 renewal — that takes at least some of the pressure off, right?

