Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5: HUGE shock ahead?

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 — how big is this going to be?

Well, let’s just go ahead and make things pretty darn clear: We have some super-high expectations for what is coming up next. Historically, episode 5’s are among the biggest in the entire franchise — they can be thought of as a way to tie together some stories from the first half of the season, and then also pick things up moving into the second half.

Ultimately, what we have to wonder now is just what that big, jaw-dropping reveal could be and for now, we tend to put Lauren at the top of the list. For the first four episodes of the season, we have seen this character isolated from everyone, in a safehouse at the behest of Jenny. She believes that it’s essential that she uses her in the case, and she may be right. However, it’s a lot to ask of someone to stay locked up like this!

The worst-case scenario for Jenny is that Lauren just can’t take it anymore and escapes. However, we’re not ruling out the possibility here that Saxe finds out that she’s being kept in hiding. Is that much better? Well, he could be mad that this was kept from him, and we’ve seen Cooper act out of spite before — we’d absolutely be worried about that. It’s hard not to.

Other possibilities…

Could Lorenzo die? We wouldn’t be super-shocked, given that Monet is starting to piece together where he was the night of Zeke’s death. This is something that he may not be able to run away from, so we are well-aware that Monet would want some measure of revenge.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including more on the future

What are you most excited to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5?

Is there any big jaw-dropper that you are expecting at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







