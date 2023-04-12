1923 season 2 & Tulsa King: Where things stand at Paramount+

When you think about the future of Paramount+ over the coming months, isn’t there a lot to be excited about? You have 1923 season 2, for starters, but also so much more than that. Just when you think about executive producer Taylor Sheridan alone that show, Tulsa King, some new projects, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and a possible Mayor of Kingstown season 3 could all be coming at some point before too long.

But where do all of these shows stand at the moment? Well, let’s just say that there are a few things to think about here…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Of all the shows that we’ve specifically mentioned above, it feels as though Bass Reeves will be the first one to launch. Why? It’s the one that is currently in production! We wonder if Paramount+ will consider airing it either in the summer or early fall to get another hit out there. Interestingly, it is also probably the Yellowstone project most detached from the Duttons, given that Reeves is a real-life figure who is well-known on his own.

From there, we hope that 1923 season 2 will be a project that comes up on Paramount+ by the end of the year, largely because there is a lot of stability here. The cast and crew are coming back, and there is talk about it premiering this summer.

As for the other shows…

Well, this is where some of your patience could be tested a little bit. Remember for a moment that Tulsa King season 2 is coming, but nothing has been said yet in regards to a showrunner. Our current feeling is that it may be back either super-late this year or early 2024.

Finally, Mayor of Kingstown is the already-established Sheridan show with the biggest question marks. It has yet to be renewed for a season 3 and even if it is, the top priority is star Jeremy Renner’s recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident over the holidays. We’ll have to be patient as we wait and see what happens there.

Related – Could we get a feature-length story for the 1923 season 2 premiere?

When do you think that 1923 season 2 and some of these other shows will launch?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







