The Boys season 4: Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing?

If you do find yourself excited about The Boys season 4, it is probably for many reasons — including Jeffrey Dean Morgan!

Out of all the big-time additions to the Prime Video series for the upcoming batch of episodes, getting the Walking Dead and Supernatural actor on board has to be one of the biggest treats. His sense of humor is well-suited for the world, and that of course is without even mentioning the preexisting relationship that he has with creator Eric Kripke.

As excited as we are to see Morgan within this particularly obscene world, there are still some major questions worth wondering — take, for example, who he is playing. There still may not be a lot of information out there, but in a post on Twitter, you can see an image from the show’s official account showing the actor alongside Karl Urban. He is wearing a suit and tie and standing in front of a car — hilariously, this whole image has some serious Sam and Dean Winchester vibes.

From one vantage point, we suppose that it’s easy to assume that Morgan may be some sort of government agent or political figure, and the latter would make a certain degree of sense based on what has been going on as of late for Victoria Neuman. We anticipate that the writers are going to make a little bit more of a foray into this realm than they have before.

In general, though, the fact that the streaming service has been so cagey with the show’s future does indicate further that we’re probably going to see them hold their cards close on this role for quite some time. Otherwise, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for them to keep the secret for so long, only to reveal it tomorrow.

Who do you actually think Jeffrey Dean Morgan is playing on The Boys season 4?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

