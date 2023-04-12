Magnum PI season 5 episode 9: A huge event ahead?

If you are excited for Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 this weekend on NBC, here is another reason to be in advance! Also, it is courtesy of the folks at the network and everyone on the ground in Hawaii.

Dating all the way back to the era of Hawaii Five-0 on CBS, Sunset on the Beach has been a great tradition out on Oahu. It has allowed some people in the area to watch an episode early, and also take place in a number of different activities to celebrate the production.

Well, we now know that the festivities are coming back again — and in just a matter of days. As Reel News Hawaii has confirmed in a post on Twitter, the event is happening on Friday at the iconic Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. Festivities are going to kick off at around 4:00 p.m. local time, and that is leading up to a screening of episode 9 at 7:15 p.m.

For those who have not heard much about this episode as of yet, the title for it will be “Out of Sight, Out of Mind.” It was directed by star Jay Hernandez, and it also seems to have a huge story for one Juliet Higgins. Here is the synopsis if you have not seen it already:

04/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital. Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly. TV-14

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if there are any big surprises that come from Sunset on the Beach this year, but we hope this is a really great chance for everyone out there to celebrate the show, plus tribute those who were a part of it. Magnum PI manages to be a great boost to the local economy thanks to employing so many crew members, plus also the additional sources of revenue it brings in every year.

Now, let’s also keep crossing our fingers and hope for a season 6!

